Biden in Brussels - what's in the 'in-tray'?

When president Joe Biden, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel meet on Tuesday (15 June), more than seven years will have passed since the last opportunity for leaders from both sides of the Atlantic to discuss and engage face-to-face.

Diagnoses of the state of our transatlantic relationship over the past years have been as numerous as varied, ranging from strained, burdened and on life support to brightening up and increasingly resilient...