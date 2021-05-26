Ad
euobserver
Most people are stopped when driving - but most minorities are stopped while on foot, the report found (Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement)

EU report sheds light on police profiling

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

On the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, murdered by Minneapolis police in the US and sparking a global protest movement over racial discrimination and police brutality, the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) took a look at police stops and racial profiling across the EU bloc.

The police most often stop men, young people, ethnic minorities, Muslims, or people who do not identify as heterosexual, the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU to have first-ever anti-racism coordinator
Belgian prosecutor probes MEP over police racism complaint
Muslims, Ramadan, and myths facing 'European civilisation'
After 50 years, where do Roma rights stand now?
Most people are stopped when driving - but most minorities are stopped while on foot, the report found (Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections