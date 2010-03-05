Ad
euobserver
The court ruled in favour of the EU tariffs (Photo: wikiepdia)

Court rejects appeals against shoe tariffs

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

An EU court has backed the bloc's decision to impose tariffs on shoes from China and Vietnam following a series of complaints from Chinese shoe producers.

The EU General Court, formerly known as the Court of First Instance, ruled against the producers on Thursday (4 March) after they requested an annulment of the 2006 tariff regulation.

The challenges were made on the grounds that European Commission analysis of the costs of Chinese and Vietnamese imports for EU manufacturers was ...

EU & the World

