Nato set for 'robust' talks with wayward Trump

The White House has signed Nato's draft declaration ahead of Wednesday's (11 July) summit, but no one knows what US leader Donald Trump has up his sleeve.

The text, signed by a senior White House official, diplomats said, foresees a new military training mission in Iraq, the creation of special rapid-reaction brigades by 2020, and takes note of allies' increased defence spending.

Nato leaders also aim to invite Macedonia to join when its name-change protocols have been completed...