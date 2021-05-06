Ad
euobserver
G7 foreign ministers met in British capital this week (Photo: Leo Hidalgo)

EU and US join up against China on Taiwan

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and its leading powers voiced strident criticism of China at a G7 meeting in London on Wednesday (5 May), even as Hungary, once again, tried to gag Europe in Brussels.

"We remain seriously concerned about the situation in and around the East and South China Seas," the G7 communiqué said, alluding to China's expansionist territorial claims.

"We underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," it added, amid international concern China might be pr...

