Some gas plants could now be deemed 'sustainable' under the green investment rules (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Experts threaten to quit over new EU 'green finance' rules

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Nine members of the expert group advising the European Commission on sustainable finance rules have threatened to step down if Brussels continues to uphold rules they see as "a clear contradiction to climate science".

The taxonomy classification system was designed to address so-called greenwashing in financial markets - but the experts now fear that it might end up becoming a "greenwashing tool" itself.

The rules, expected to be adopted by the commission by 23 April, will establi...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

