EU negotiator Michel Barnier (l) updated commissioners on Brexit on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

Irish border will see checks after no-deal Brexit, EU warns

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU warned on Wednesday (4 September) that in the case of a no-deal Brexit, there will be disruption on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, where the EU's new external border will lie after the UK leaves the bloc.

"All the checks will have to be carried out, it will be disruptive because the backstop would have been the only way that could have avoided disruptions," an EU official said.

One of the key objectives of the EU-UK divorce negotiations h...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

