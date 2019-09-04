Irish border will see checks after no-deal Brexit, EU warns

The EU warned on Wednesday (4 September) that in the case of a no-deal Brexit, there will be disruption on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, where the EU's new external border will lie after the UK leaves the bloc.

"All the checks will have to be carried out, it will be disruptive because the backstop would have been the only way that could have avoided disruptions," an EU official said.

One of the key objectives of the EU-UK divorce negotiations h...