Jewish luminaries petition EU parliament over settlements

The leader of the Green group in the European Parliament, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, and French philosopher Bernard Henri-Levy are spearheading a new campaign for the EU to put pressure on Israel over settlement building.

The two men have joined a fast-growing list of over 3,500 signatories in an online petition entitled "Call for Reason" which is to be presented to the EU parliament at a press conference in Brussels on Monday (3 May).

The pe...