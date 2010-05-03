Jewish luminaries petition EU parliament over settlements

The leader of the Green group in the European Parliament, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, and French philosopher Bernard Henri-Levy are spearheading a new campaign for the EU to put pressure on Israel over settlement building.
The two men have joined a fast-growing list of over 3,500 signatories in an online petition entitled "Call for Reason" which is to be presented to the EU parliament at a press conference in Brussels on Monday (3 May).
The pe...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
