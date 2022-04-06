Ad
euobserver
Chernobyl was the site of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents in 1986 (Photo: Brook Ward)

EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

On Wednesday (6 April), the European Commission announced that it is building up a strategic reserve to protect member states and Ukraine against chemical, biological or nuclear attacks.

"We aim to provide rapid response capabilities for our citizens if such an emergency ever occurs," commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarčič said on Wednesday.

The medical capacity of individual countries could become overwhelmed if a nuclear accident or strike happened.

To set u...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Chernobyl was the site of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents in 1986 (Photo: Brook Ward)

