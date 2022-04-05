Ad
To replace Russian gas, the EU wants to import more liquified natural gas from overseas (Photo: kees torn)

No new EU gas infrastructure needed despite war

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson and members of European governments will gather in Budapest to attend a conference organised by the Brussels-based gas lobby agency Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) on Friday (8 April).

The EU has put forward plans to slash dependency on Russian gas imports by two-thirds before the end of the year and to fully decouple from Russian imports by 2030 at the latest.

This involves accelerated investments in renewables and energy efficiency...

