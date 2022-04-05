No new EU gas infrastructure needed despite war

European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson and members of European governments will gather in Budapest to attend a conference organised by the Brussels-based gas lobby agency Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) on Friday (8 April).
The EU has put forward plans to slash dependency on Russian gas imports by two-thirds before the end of the year and to fully decouple from Russian imports by 2030 at the latest.
This involves accelerated investments in renewables and energy efficiency...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.