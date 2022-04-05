No new EU gas infrastructure needed despite war

European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson and members of European governments will gather in Budapest to attend a conference organised by the Brussels-based gas lobby agency Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) on Friday (8 April).

The EU has put forward plans to slash dependency on Russian gas imports by two-thirds before the end of the year and to fully decouple from Russian imports by 2030 at the latest.

This involves accelerated investments in renewables and energy efficiency...