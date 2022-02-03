Ad
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (l) with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, at a previous meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Russian force too small for 'full' invasion, Ukraine says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has not built up enough forces for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and travel advice that foreign nationals should leave was "premature", Kyiv has said.

The size of the Russian force was "huge, and it puts a lot of pressure on us, but it's still insufficient for a full-scale invasion," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told media on Wednesday (2 February).

Nobody could exclude an invasion at a future stage, he noted, while one immediate risk was a "military opera...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

