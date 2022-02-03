Russian force too small for 'full' invasion, Ukraine says

Russia has not built up enough forces for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and travel advice that foreign nationals should leave was "premature", Kyiv has said.

The size of the Russian force was "huge, and it puts a lot of pressure on us, but it's still insufficient for a full-scale invasion," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told media on Wednesday (2 February).

Nobody could exclude an invasion at a future stage, he noted, while one immediate risk was a "military opera...