The lack of prominence given to animal welfare in DG SANTE is symbolised by the delegation of this responsibility to an office in charge of antimicrobial resistance – as if animal welfare were some kind of veterinary therapy (Photo: taxzi)

Public support grows for EU 'commissioner for animals'

by Michel Vandenbosch, Brussels,

As EU Commission representatives are now openly admitting, over the last two decades the commitment of their predecessors to animal welfare was inadequate or completely absent, largely consisting of reassuring but empty words.

We are now keeping a hopeful eye on the efforts being made to revise, update and integrate the EU legislation on animal welfare. Being realistic, however, we must acknowledge that these positive steps are being taken across thin ice.

We should also bear in m...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michel Vandenbosch is president of the Belgian-based Global Action in the Interests of Animals (GAIA) campaign group.

