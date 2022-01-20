Macron's vision will hit EU Council veto buffers

President Emmanuel Macron has laid out the agenda for his country's six months at the helm of the Council of the European Union. In his address to the European Parliament, he championed a bold and ambitious pro-European agenda. Europe needs boldness and, indeed, ambition.

There is however one big obstacle: a system of governance that has gridlocked the EU for over a decade. The so-called 'intergovernmental' method of 27 national governments dealing behind closed doors has proven unable...