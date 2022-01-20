Ad
The European Council, with its 27 vetos, may have worked fine for a union of the six founding member states in the 1950s, but it has become sclerotic and dysfunctional (Photo: elysee.fr)

Macron's vision will hit EU Council veto buffers

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Sophie in 't Veld, Brussels,

President Emmanuel Macron has laid out the agenda for his country's six months at the helm of the Council of the European Union. In his address to the European Parliament, he championed a bold and ambitious pro-European agenda. Europe needs boldness and, indeed, ambition.

There is however one big obstacle: a system of governance that has gridlocked the EU for over a decade. The so-called 'intergovernmental' method of 27 national governments dealing behind closed doors has proven unable...

Rule of Law Opinion

Author Bio

Sophie in 't Veld is a Dutch MEP with the liberal Renew Europe group.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

