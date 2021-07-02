Ad
The populist-nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians party has a strong connection with Romania's powerful Orthodox Church, and has repeatedly held rallies against Covid-19 restrictions and wearing face masks (Photo: Wikimedia)

Two-thirds of Romanians would back conservative-nationalists

Rule of Law
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Two-thirds of Romanians say they would support a conservative-nationalist party that promotes religious and traditional values, a survey of the Strategic Thinking Group think-thank shows.

The flipside is that an equal or even greater number of respondents wou...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs

