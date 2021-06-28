Dozens of unreported methane leaks discovered at EU gas sites

The dangerous and invisible greenhouse-gas methane is leaking from oil and natural gas facilities all across Europe, according to new evidence released by the NGO Clean Air Task Force.

Using an infrared camera, the organisation found 123 methane leakages in oil and gas infrastructure in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Romania this year. But, at this point, it is impossible to know exactly how much methane is leaking.

Methane is the second-biggest cont...