Egypt's Islamo-diplomacy comes to EU capital

Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi invoked the Koran while promising to protect visitors to Egypt after the killing of US officials in Libya.

Speaking in Brussels with European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (13 September), he said: "We are eager to protect visitors, tourists, diplomatic missions, public and private properties. We are required by god to respect them and to be custodians of those vistors and we know that if one person is killed without justification, it is ...