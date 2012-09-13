Ad
euobserver
Morsi: Barosso thanked him for coming to Brussels on his first official trip to Europe. But Morsi's first state visit abroad was to China (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Egypt's Islamo-diplomacy comes to EU capital

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi invoked the Koran while promising to protect visitors to Egypt after the killing of US officials in Libya.

Speaking in Brussels with European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (13 September), he said: "We are eager to protect visitors, tourists, diplomatic missions, public and private properties. We are required by god to respect them and to be custodians of those vistors and we know that if one person is killed without justification, it is ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU reviews safety of Libya diplomats
An EU official's eyewitness account of the Egyptian revolution
EU builds situation room for Arab League in Cairo
Morsi: Barosso thanked him for coming to Brussels on his first official trip to Europe. But Morsi's first state visit abroad was to China (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections