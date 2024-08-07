Anyone obstructing peace in Middle East must be held to account, says EU

The EU says anyone obstructing peace efforts in the Middle East will be held to account as it seeks to diffuse tensions.
"All those standing in the way of de-escalation shall be held accountable," said the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on X on Tuesday (6 August).
"We all must p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.