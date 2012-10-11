UN appoints 'big EU name' for Sahel job

The UN has hired mild-mannered former European Commission and Italian leader Romano Prodi to help pacify west Africa.

UN chief Ban Ki Moon and President Francois Hollande of France, a former colonial power in the region, unveiled Prodi's appointment as UN special envoy for the Sahel on Tuesday (9 October).

They said he will co-ordinate a mixed bag of international projects out of a UN office in Italy.

The Sahel covers Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and parts of Sudan, Camer...