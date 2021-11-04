Ad
euobserver
French centre-left MEP Raphaël Glucksmann (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs in Taiwan: 'You are not alone' against China

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs visiting Taiwan have voiced EU solidarity with the self-ruled island in the face of Chinese military threats and propaganda attacks.

"We came here with a very simple, very clear message: You are not alone. Europe is standing with you," Raphaël Glucksmann, a French centre-left MEP who led the delegation, said on Wednesday (4 November) in Taipei at a live-streamed meeting with Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen.

"Our visit should be considered as an important first step ... But ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU Parliament to defy China on Taiwan trip
EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
French centre-left MEP Raphaël Glucksmann (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections