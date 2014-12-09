Ad
China and EU praised dialogue on human rights but delivered little of substance (Photo: Patrick Rodwell)

China does not need human rights lesson, says top envoy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A top Chinese official in Brussels told reporters that China doesn’t need lessons on human rights from the EU.

Li Junhua, a director general in the foreign affairs ministry, on Monday (8) said China has its own model of human rights.

“China has a clear understanding of how human rights will be carried out in our country and we are confident of our own model,” said Junhua.

Junhua described the different human rights model between Europe and China in culinary terms.

“Eur...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

