Russia's invasion of Ukraine has expedited discussion of a new format for relations with Ukraine, but also for Moldova and Georgia (Photo: Wikimedia)

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova vs EU's Eastern Partnership?

by Ana Furtuna, Brussels,

The EU's Eastern Partnership has been a key instrument in promoting democratic development across the region and in supporting democratically-minded actors within authoritarian states.

Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia's democratic track record is not perfect, but granting them EU candidate status would further support their journey towards stable democracy, strong rule of law and a functioning market economy.

Whil...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ana Furtuna is director of the secretariat of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

