Mr Sarkozy and Mr Brown will meet in Paris today (Photo: EUobserver)

France and UK to hold regular EU meetings

EU & the World
by Helena Spongenberg,

France and the UK are set to hold regular sessions together ahead of important EU meetings to "harmonise" their positions.

UK prime minister Gordon Brown will on Friday (20 July) meet French president Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris - it will be the first meeting since Mr Brown took over at 10 Downing Street last month.

"They have decided to confer with each other regularly, in particular before big European meetings, to try to harmonise their positions on European issues as well as on i...

EU & the World
euobserver

