Europe Day: Hard challenges, soft democracy

There is no doubt that history was made on Europe Day in 2012. It marked the first time a direct, transnational and digital tool of formal citizen participation came into operation.
But the first European Citizens Initiative (ECI) risks setting a poor precedent for subsequent initiatives.
“Mobility, Progress, Europe – we demand more funds available for EU exchange programmes.” This is the idea behind the so-called “Fraternité 2020” initiative with its historic registration number...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
