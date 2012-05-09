Europe Day: Hard challenges, soft democracy

There is no doubt that history was made on Europe Day in 2012. It marked the first time a direct, transnational and digital tool of formal citizen participation came into operation.

But the first European Citizens Initiative (ECI) risks setting a poor precedent for subsequent initiatives.

“Mobility, Progress, Europe – we demand more funds available for EU exchange programmes.” This is the idea behind the so-called “Fraternité 2020” initiative with its historic registration number...