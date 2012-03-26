EU commission struggling to attract top economists

So few people are applying for jobs in the European Commission that the official in charge believes it will soon no longer be possible to guarantee a high calibre workforce where all member states are fairly represented.
EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic, in charge of administration, says salaries for the commission are too low to be attractive to candidates from rich member states.
"For some time we are facing quite a serious problem recruiting people from so-called high-wage econom...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here