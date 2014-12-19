Merkel: EU strategy is to maintain Russia sanctions

Germany has warned the EU will not roll back Russia sanctions unless Vladimir Putin makes major concessions, in Europe’s first “strategic” talks on the crisis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told press at an EU summit on Thursday (18 December) that each batch of sanctions was imposed for specific reasons and can be lifted only if the reasons are no longer there.

"We decided tonight that the measure for lifting sanctions will be [the] territorial integrity [of Ukraine],” she said.

...