Kosovo leadership rules out hurried steps towards independence

EU foreign ministers are gathering in Brussels to discuss the future of Kosovo, Serbia's breakaway province, as the deadline for a negotiated deal between Belgrade and Pristina expires today (10 December).

The European Union's mediator for Kosovo, Wolfgang Ischinger, will arrive to brief all 27 ministers on the results of diplomatic efforts led by the troika of envoys from the US, the EU and Russia.

"After 120 days of intensive negotiations, the parties were unable to reach an a...