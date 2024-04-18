Forced return of migrants hurts home countries too

The EU’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum, approved last week by the European Parliament, provides for many more migrants to be forcibly returned to their home countries.
Zina Weisner is a PhD researcher at the Department for Migration and Globalisation of Danube University Krems in Austria. As part of the MIGNEX (Aligning Migration Management and the Migration-Development Nexus) Project, her research focuses on the causes and consequences of migration as well as the role of development and humanitarian aid in the external dimension of EU migration governance.
