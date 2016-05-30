Juncker agrees to visit Russia in June

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has agreed to visit Russia in June.

It will be the highest-profile visit by an EU official since the Ukraine crisis erupted in 2014.

Juncker's spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists in Brussels that the commission president planned to take part in the St Petersburg international economic forum on 16 June in order to “convey to the Russian leadership the EU perspective on current state of EU-Russian relations”.

He would not...