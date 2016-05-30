More than 700 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean

More than 700 people are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean last week, making it the deadliest seven days for Europe-bound asylum seekers in more than a year.
Migrant boats capsized in three separate incidents last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after more than 13,000 people set sail from Libya for Italy in an eight-day period.
The vessel that sank on Thursday – a single wooden fishing boat being towed by a smugglers' boat from the Libyan port of Sabratha – had between 40...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
