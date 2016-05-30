Ad
euobserver
As the weather gets warmer, more people attempt to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa (Photo: Frontex)

More than 700 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

More than 700 people are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean last week, making it the deadliest seven days for Europe-bound asylum seekers in more than a year.

Migrant boats capsized in three separate incidents last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after more than 13,000 people set sail from Libya for Italy in an eight-day period.

The vessel that sank on Thursday – a single wooden fishing boat being towed by a smugglers' boat from the Libyan port of Sabratha – had between 40...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU navies to help Libya coastguard stop migrants
Juncker avoids main question on Italy's 'migration compact'
More refugees arriving in Italy than Greece
As the weather gets warmer, more people attempt to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa (Photo: Frontex)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections