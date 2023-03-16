Ad
Battlefield in east Ukraine, seen through an artillery sight, following Russia's first invasion in 2014 (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU figures show intensity of Russia-Ukraine artillery war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU ammunition-buying plans show Russia and Ukraine are waging an artillery battle of the intensity of World War II's El Alamein.

Russia is firing "between 20,000 to 50,000 artillery rounds per day" and Ukraine "4,000 to 7,000 artillery rounds daily" in southeast Ukraine, according to an EU memo dated 13 March.

It's been going on for months and "the UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] are utilising artillery rounds faster than Ukraine's partners can produce and supply them," the EU foreig...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

