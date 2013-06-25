Ad
Europol chief Rob Wainwright with EU commissioner Cecilia Mamlstrom, whose department runs the FIU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Europol joins hunt on EU-Russia money laundering

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's joint police body, Europol, is hunting Russian mafia money laundered in EU banks.

The operation was revealed in a report by an investigator in the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, Swiss MP Andreas Gross, out on Tuesday (25 June).

The paper says: "On 25 April 2013, a meeting took place at Europol in The Hague to … co-ordinate the investigation by anti-money-laundering experts of a numbe...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Europol chief Rob Wainwright with EU commissioner Cecilia Mamlstrom, whose department runs the FIU (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

