Ad
euobserver
Coreper II: Hungary's Russia-friendly diplomats to take over key EU Council groups until 2025 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU fixing last Russia sanctions before Orbán 'deadline'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Proposals expected on Friday (4 May) are likely to fall short of Baltic states' demands, as Brussels rushes toward the "hard deadline" of a pro-Russian EU presidency led by Hungary.

The 14th round of Russia sanctions is set to ban imports of liquid gas and target "shadow" shipping firms helping Moscow to evade an existing EU oil embargo, diplomats said on Mon...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

The threat from Russia's fleet of 'ghost tankers'
The European shipping giants plying Putin's fossil-fuels trade
Sanctions — how they work, and how oligarchs get around them
Orbán's Ukraine-veto threat escalates ahead of EU summit
Coreper II: Hungary's Russia-friendly diplomats to take over key EU Council groups until 2025 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections