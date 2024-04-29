EU fixing last Russia sanctions before Orbán 'deadline'

Proposals expected on Friday (4 May) are likely to fall short of Baltic states' demands, as Brussels rushes toward the "hard deadline" of a pro-Russian EU presidency led by Hungary.
The 14th round of Russia sanctions is set to ban imports of liquid gas and target "shadow" shipping firms helping Moscow to evade an existing EU oil embargo, diplomats said on Mon...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
