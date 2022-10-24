Ad
Temperatures in eastern Ukraine fall below minus 30 degrees Celsius

Putin weaponising winter against the EU, Kyiv warns

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's destruction of Ukraine's power supplies is meant to push freezing refugees into the EU, Kyiv has warned.

"Russia is targeting exclusively civil infrastructure to provoke a total disaster that could lead to a new wave of migration of Ukrainian citizens to the EU," Ukraine said in a diplomatic note circulated in Brussels on Friday (21 October) in the margins of the EU summit and seen by EUobserver.

"The aggressor is shelling not only the key substations of Ukrenergo, Ukra...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Temperatures in eastern Ukraine fall below minus 30 degrees Celsius

