Putin weaponising winter against the EU, Kyiv warns

Russia's destruction of Ukraine's power supplies is meant to push freezing refugees into the EU, Kyiv has warned.

"Russia is targeting exclusively civil infrastructure to provoke a total disaster that could lead to a new wave of migration of Ukrainian citizens to the EU," Ukraine said in a diplomatic note circulated in Brussels on Friday (21 October) in the margins of the EU summit and seen by EUobserver.

"The aggressor is shelling not only the key substations of Ukrenergo, Ukra...