Of the some 1,020 people sent to Niger from Libya, only 55 have been resettled elsewhere in Europe (Photo: © UNHCR/Louise Donovan)

Evacuated women from Libya arrive newly-pregnant

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Traumatised women arriving in Niger to then seek further refuge in Europe and elsewhere are demanding HIV testing after facing brutal abuse in Libyan detention centres.

"All the women that we evacuate from Libya, the first thing they ask arriving in Niamey airport is not a glass of water. It is HIV testing, that is what they are asking," said Vincent Cochetel, the UN refugee special envoy to the region.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

