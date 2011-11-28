Sweden urges EU to take control of north Kosovo problem

Sweden has said the EU should put pressure on Pristina to improve relations with Serbs in north Kosovo following three months of escalating violence.

Foreign minister Carl Bildt sent a letter to EU institutions on 17 November after visiting the Serb-controlled town of north Mitrovica, which he described as "more tense and more divided today than it has been for a very long time."

The letter - seen by EUobserver - says the European External Action Service and the European Commissio...