Amsterdam wins EU medicines agency on coin toss

The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be moved to Amsterdam after Brexit, EU affairs ministers announced on Monday (20 November). The European Banking Authority, also currently in London, will move to Paris.

Amsterdam won EMA on a coin toss, after it ended with an equal number of votes with Milan in the third round of voting.

Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Milan had made it through to the second round, after securing the most votes, but no majority.

