EU court adds to knife-edge Brexit drama

EU judges have granted the UK the right to stop Brexit, amid fresh question marks on whether Tuesday's (11 December) crunch vote in London will actually take place.
"The United Kingdom is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU," the European Court of Justice, the bloc's highest tribunal, said in Luxembourg on Monday.
The verdict came as MPs in the UK prepared to vote on British prim...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
