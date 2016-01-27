Iranian president targets Europe business deals

Less than two weeks after the suspension of UN, US and EU sanctions, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani is reaping the rewards during a visit to Italy and France.
Accompanied by a delegation of 120 business leaders, Rouhani will be in France on Wednesday and Thursday (27-28 January) and is expected to sign an €18.5 billion deal to buy 114 Airbus aircraft.
He will also meet French business leaders involved in carmaking, construction, infrastructure, water and waste treatment as well ...
