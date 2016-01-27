Ad
Iranian president Rouhani (l) with Italian PM Matteo Renzi (r) in Rome, on 26 January. (Photo: Iranian presidency)

Iranian president targets Europe business deals

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Less than two weeks after the suspension of UN, US and EU sanctions, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani is reaping the rewards during a visit to Italy and France.

Accompanied by a delegation of 120 business leaders, Rouhani will be in France on Wednesday and Thursday (27-28 January) and is expected to sign an €18.5 billion deal to buy 114 Airbus aircraft.

He will also meet French business leaders involved in carmaking, construction, infrastructure, water and waste treatment as well ...

