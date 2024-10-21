Ad
euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l) with Moldovan president Maia Sandu in Chișinău on 10 October (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Moldova's wafer-thin pro-EU vote deemed free, amid Russian meddling

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Moldovan people freely chose to pursue EU membership in Sunday's (20 October) referendum, but international observers voiced alarm at Russian interference.

The conduct of the referendum and of presidential elections (held the same day) were "overwhelmingly positive," said Lucie Potůčková, a Czech MP who led international monitoring by the Organisation for Sec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Georgia and Moldova vote — but to go East or West?
Moldova's EU referendum is facing Russian destabilisation
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (l) with Moldovan president Maia Sandu in Chișinău on 10 October (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections