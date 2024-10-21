Moldova's wafer-thin pro-EU vote deemed free, amid Russian meddling

Moldovan people freely chose to pursue EU membership in Sunday's (20 October) referendum, but international observers voiced alarm at Russian interference.
The conduct of the referendum and of presidential elections (held the same day) were "overwhelmingly positive," said Lucie Potůčková, a Czech MP who led international monitoring by the Organisation for Sec...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
