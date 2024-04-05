Legal push to stop Germany's arms exports to Israel

Berlin lawyers filed a petition against the German government on Friday (5 April) to cease the authorisation of weapons of war exports to Israel.
The appeal is being lodged by Palestinians in Gaza, urging for an immediate end of weapon supplies to Israel.
The approval of arms exports requires that the weapons are not used against Germany's obligations to international law, including the prevention of genocide.
"But there is reason to believe that these weapons are being us...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
