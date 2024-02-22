How Amazon lobbyists could be banned from EU Parliament

Amazon's lobbyists in Brussels could be banned from entering the European Parliament after a majority of political groups backed a call to withdraw their badges at an internal meeting on Wednesday afternoon (21 February).
During Wednesday's conference of presidents, the Socialists & Democrats, Greens, Left and Renew Europe group leaders joined forces to push for Amazon's badges to be withdrawn, EUobserver has been told.
It is now up to the so-called quaestors — an internal body r...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
