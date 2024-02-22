Ad
Amazon has spent at least €18.8 million lobbying the EU institutions since 2013, according to LobbyFacts (Photo: Alexis Haulot/EP)

How Amazon lobbyists could be banned from EU Parliament

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Amazon's lobbyists in Brussels could be banned from entering the European Parliament after a majority of political groups backed a call to withdraw their badges at an internal meeting on Wednesday afternoon (21 February).

During Wednesday's conference of presidents, the Socialists & Democrats, Greens, Left and Renew Europe group leaders joined forces to push for Amazon's badges to be withdrawn, EUobserver has been told.

It is now up to the so-called quaestors — an internal body r...

