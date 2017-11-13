Ad
Gabriel announced the EU would unveil a strategy to tackle fake news next spring (Photo: © European Union , 2017/Source: EC - Audiovisual Service/Photo: Mauro Bottaro)

EU Commission to target fake news

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission plans on tackling fake news as part of a broader effort to protect democracy.

"Fake news is a direct threat to the very foundations of our democratic society," EU commissioner for digital economy, Mariya Gabriel said on Monday (13 November).

Speaking at a conference on fake news in Brussels, Gabriel announced plans to set up an expert panel that will feed into possible legislation later on.

"European citizens need to have the skills and tools at their...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

