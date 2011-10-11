EU may cancel top-level Ukraine meeting after Tymoshenko verdict

The EU may un-invite Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych from an upcoming trip to Brussels after the jailing for seven years of political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.
A senior EU source said the diplomatic snub "cannot be excluded" after a Ukrainian court on Tuesday (11 October) sentenced the former prime minister to prison, a $188 million fine and to be ineligible to run in upcoming elections. The judge - believed by EU institutions to take orders from the president - said she "exceeded h...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
