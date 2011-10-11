EU may cancel top-level Ukraine meeting after Tymoshenko verdict

The EU may un-invite Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych from an upcoming trip to Brussels after the jailing for seven years of political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.

A senior EU source said the diplomatic snub "cannot be excluded" after a Ukrainian court on Tuesday (11 October) sentenced the former prime minister to prison, a $188 million fine and to be ineligible to run in upcoming elections. The judge - believed by EU institutions to take orders from the president - said she "exceeded h...