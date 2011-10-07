US warns against European ‘gridlock’

In the latest round of public pressure mounted on European leaders to move swiftly to contain the worsening debt crisis, Washington has again demanded the EU “act fast”.

US President Barack Obama on Thursday (6 October) in his first press conference since the middle of the summer said that the American economy was flagging and warned against European “gridlock”.

"They've got to act fast," he said speaking at the White House.

"Our economy really needs a jolt right now. This...