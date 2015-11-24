Ad
euobserver
Davutoglu (l) and Tusk. 'If [Erdogan] doesn’t come, the whole idea of the summit is a bit silly,' an EU diplomat said (Photo: European council)

EU calls Turkey summit despite security scare

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, BRUSSELS/PRAGUE,

The Turkish PM and up to 28 EU leaders are to meet in Brussels on Sunday (29 November) to finalise a deal on slowing the flow of refugees.

Donald Tusk, the EU Council head, announced the event on Twitter on Monday, saying the purpose is to “re-energise our relations & stem [the] migration flow.”

An EU source noted: “We invited Turkey. But it’s our understanding that prime minister [Ahmet] Davutoglu will be coming instead of president [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan.”

He noted the fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Turkey says eight IS suspects posed as refugees
Davutoglu (l) and Tusk. 'If [Erdogan] doesn’t come, the whole idea of the summit is a bit silly,' an EU diplomat said (Photo: European council)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections