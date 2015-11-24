EU calls Turkey summit despite security scare

The Turkish PM and up to 28 EU leaders are to meet in Brussels on Sunday (29 November) to finalise a deal on slowing the flow of refugees.

Donald Tusk, the EU Council head, announced the event on Twitter on Monday, saying the purpose is to “re-energise our relations & stem [the] migration flow.”

An EU source noted: “We invited Turkey. But it’s our understanding that prime minister [Ahmet] Davutoglu will be coming instead of president [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan.”

He noted the fo...