EU calls Turkey summit despite security scare

The Turkish PM and up to 28 EU leaders are to meet in Brussels on Sunday (29 November) to finalise a deal on slowing the flow of refugees.
Donald Tusk, the EU Council head, announced the event on Twitter on Monday, saying the purpose is to “re-energise our relations & stem [the] migration flow.”
An EU source noted: “We invited Turkey. But it’s our understanding that prime minister [Ahmet] Davutoglu will be coming instead of president [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan.”
He noted the fo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.