EU and Belarus preparing extra counter-measures

As EU ambassadors begin leaving Minsk for home, both sides are already preparing fresh counter-measures against each other.
One of the EU envoys said he and his peers will trickle away by car and plane before the weekend, after member states on Tuesday (28 February) recalled "for consultations" all of their top diplomats in solidarity with Brussels and Warsaw, whose envoys were kicked out by Belarus.
The embassies and consulates will function as normal under charges d'affaires. B...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.