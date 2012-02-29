EU and Belarus preparing extra counter-measures

As EU ambassadors begin leaving Minsk for home, both sides are already preparing fresh counter-measures against each other.

One of the EU envoys said he and his peers will trickle away by car and plane before the weekend, after member states on Tuesday (28 February) recalled "for consultations" all of their top diplomats in solidarity with Brussels and Warsaw, whose envoys were kicked out by Belarus.

The embassies and consulates will function as normal under charges d'affaires. B...