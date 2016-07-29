EU free movement must be curbed, UK says

British leader Theresa May has said free movement of EU workers to Britain cannot continue as in the past, while visiting Slovakia and Poland on Thursday (28 July).
“It’s a very clear message that has come from the vote of the British people - they don’t want freedom of movement to be continued in the same way as in the past, they want some level of control”, she told press in Warsaw, referring to the British referendum, in June, on leaving the EU.
She had said the same line w...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
