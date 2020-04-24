EU shores up Libyan coast guard amid Covid-19 scare

The European Union is reshuffling budgets to further shore up Libya's coast guard and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The money talks, held among EU foreign ministers earlier this week, comes amid a sharp spike in violence in the country.
Although figures are still being finalised, an EU official familiar with the talks provided a basic and partial breakdown of what is set to be around €100m.
At least €15m has been earmarked for the coast guard and €20m to fight Co...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.