Hahn (l) with Gruevski in the latter's time as prime minister of Macedonia (Photo: European Commission)

EU to Macedonia: 'Stop playing with fire'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has once again urged Macedonia to let Albanian parties join a new government and to stop “playing with fire” on ethnic hate speech.

“In a democracy, everyone must acknowledge parliamentary majorities … We therefore encourage the president to reconsider his position urgently”, EU enlargement and neighbourhood commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Tuesday (21 March) in Skopje.

He said that anti-Albanian protesters had the right to freedom of assembly and expression, but said t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

