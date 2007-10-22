Sudan leader should not attend EU-Africa summit, say NGOs

Leading NGOs have called for Sudan's president to be barred from attending the EU-Africa summit in December, while EU capitals continue to be divided over what to do with Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir's presence at the summit in Lisbon "could be interpreted as a legitimisation of atrocities committed by the Khartoum regime in Darfur," said Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch on Friday (19 October), according to AFP.
In Sudan's Darfur r...
